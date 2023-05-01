The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers play in the second round, with Game 1 next to come.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 48-12 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Boston cedes 110.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in away games.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers are not as good offensively, putting up 114.2 points per game, compared to 116.2 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 109.5 points per game at home, compared to 112.3 on the road.

Philadelphia is allowing fewer points at home (109.5 per game) than away (112.3).

At home the 76ers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

76ers Injuries