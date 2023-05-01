Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-125) 8.5 (-143) 4.5 (+100) 3.5 (+110)
  • The 28.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Monday is 1.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).
  • Tatum has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+110)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.
  • Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Monday.
  • He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (-120) 3.5 (-167) 3.5 (+100) 1.5 (-200)
  • Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 1.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Monday.
  • White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. 76ers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-120) 6.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (-139)
  • The 22.5 points prop bet over/under set for James Harden on Monday is 1.5 more than his scoring average on the season (21).
  • Harden has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).
  • Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Harden has connected on 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.