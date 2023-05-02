Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .202 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (20.0%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this season (28.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox's 5.96 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (0-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.