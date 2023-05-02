How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Joe Ryan will start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 38 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 14th in baseball, slugging .411.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 134 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins' .309 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Twins strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.131).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan (5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Ryan is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.
- Ryan is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per appearance on the mound.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Yankees
|L 12-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Domingo Germán
|4/27/2023
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Zack Greinke
|4/28/2023
|Royals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Jordan Lyles
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Brad Keller
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Zach Plesac
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
