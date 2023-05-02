On Tuesday, May 2, Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (17-12) visit Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (8-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +145 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (0-3, 7.01 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Twins have gone 4-3 (57.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Twins went 6-3 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (15%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 1-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

