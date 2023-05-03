Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .203 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.
- In nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), Gallo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 10.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.6 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
