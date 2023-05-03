The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .203 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.

In nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), Gallo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 10.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

