Twins vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Louie Varland takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
The White Sox are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Twins have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.
Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-140
|+115
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Twins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Twins have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
Read More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota is 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 30 chances.
- The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-6
|7-7
|9-9
|8-4
|14-11
|3-2
