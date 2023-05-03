Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 39 home runs.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 136 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.43 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.129 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Louie Varland gets the nod for the Twins and will make his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Royals W 7-1 Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox - Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Zach Plesac 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha

