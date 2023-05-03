Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. White Sox on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Andrew Vaughn, Byron Buxton and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 26 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .257/.327/.545 so far this year.
- Buxton will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Jose Miranda Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Miranda Stats
- Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.
- He's slashing .234/.298/.342 so far this year.
Miranda Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|3
|8
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Miranda or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Cease Stats
- Dylan Cease (2-1) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In six starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11).
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|5
|at Twins
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 5
|5.0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Louie Varland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 28 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .257/.362/.431 so far this season.
- Vaughn hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jake Burger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Burger Stats
- Jake Burger has 15 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He's slashing .231/.320/.631 so far this year.
Burger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Jake Burger or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.