On Wednesday, Willi Castro (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .176 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In four of 19 games this season (21.1%), Castro has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 19 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11).
