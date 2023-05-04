Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Byron Buxton (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (27) this season.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Buxton enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
- In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) Buxton has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has an RBI in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (57.1%), including four multi-run games (14.3%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.74 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.6 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.15), 36th in WHIP (1.183), and 37th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
