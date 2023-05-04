Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs White Sox Player Props
|Twins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs White Sox
|Twins vs White Sox Odds
|Twins vs White Sox Prediction
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .206.
- In 55.6% of his 27 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 27 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox's 5.74 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.6 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.15), 36th in WHIP (1.183), and 37th in K/9 (8.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.