The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .197 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 28.6% of his games this year, and 9.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has driven home a run in six games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings