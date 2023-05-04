Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is hitting .230 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%) Miranda has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In nine games this season (30.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.74).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.6 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.15), 36th in WHIP (1.183), and 37th in K/9 (8.8).
