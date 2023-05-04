Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has four doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .232.
- In 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.74 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.6 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 50th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
