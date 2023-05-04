Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .239 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (18.5%).
  • In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in six games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.74 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 50 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Giolito (1-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 50th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
