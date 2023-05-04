Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. White Sox on May 4, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox heading into their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In six starts this season, Lopez has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of six innings per appearance.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 11
|7.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 27 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .262/.342/.553 slash line so far this season.
- Buxton has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jose Miranda Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Miranda Stats
- Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.
- He's slashed .230/.293/.336 on the season.
Miranda Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has collected 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He's slashed .259/.366/.429 on the year.
- Vaughn hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 25 hits with six doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .217/.268/.426 on the year.
- Robert heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
