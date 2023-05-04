Twins vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 4
The Chicago White Sox (10-21) bring a three-game win streak into a contest versus the Minnesota Twins (17-14), at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA).
Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez
- The Twins' Lopez (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.00 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Lopez has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.
Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with 127 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 30 home runs (22nd in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 3-for-26 with a double and two RBI in 7 2/3 innings this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito
- Giolito (1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
- Giolito has recorded three quality starts this season.
- Giolito will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- The 28-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 50th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Lucas Giolito vs. Twins
- He will match up with a Twins squad that is hitting .231 as a unit (24th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .405 (15th in the league) with 40 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).
- Giolito has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Twins this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.
