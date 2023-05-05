Looking for Friday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most exciting matchups of the day, which features Cristian Javier starting for the Astros, and Luis Castillo taking the hill for Mariners.

Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for May 5.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Marlins at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (2-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Justin Steele (4-0) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

MIA: Cabrera CHC: Steele 6 (27 IP) Games/IP 6 (36.1 IP) 4.67 ERA 1.49 12.0 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -165

-165 MIA Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (3-2) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (3-2) when the teams play on Friday.

TOR: Bassitt PIT: Hill 6 (33 IP) Games/IP 6 (32.1 IP) 5.18 ERA 4.45 7.6 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Pirates

TOR Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-3) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Yonny Chirinos (1-0) when the clubs meet on Friday.

NYY: Brito TB: Chirinos 6 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (14 IP) 5.56 ERA 0.64 6.7 K/9 5.1

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -200

-200 NYY Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (0-4) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Hunter Greene (0-1) for the game between the teams Friday.

CHW: Lynn CIN: Greene 6 (32.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (28 IP) 7.16 ERA 2.89 11.6 K/9 12.9

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHW Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (3-1) when the clubs face off Friday.

BOS: Sale PHI: Wheeler 6 (29.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (32.2 IP) 6.75 ERA 3.86 10.7 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -165

-165 BOS Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Rockies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela (0-0) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (3-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

COL: Senzatela NYM: Senga 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) - ERA 4.15 - K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (1-0) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Peyton Battenfield (0-2) when the clubs meet Friday.

MIN: Ober CLE: Battenfield 2 (11.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (17.1 IP) 1.59 ERA 4.67 7.9 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians

MIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 CLE Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Orioles at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (2-1) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will counter with Max Fried (2-0) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

BAL: Kremer ATL: Fried 6 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (20 IP) 6.67 ERA 0.45 7.6 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 BAL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (0-2) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will counter with Brad Keller (2-2) when the teams face off on Friday.

OAK: Muller KC: Keller 6 (28.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.1 IP) 6.28 ERA 3.56 6.3 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -145

-145 OAK Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Tigers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (1-2) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (2-4) when the clubs face off Friday.

DET: Boyd STL: Montgomery 5 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (35 IP) 5.47 ERA 3.34 8.0 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -225

-225 DET Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (2-0) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will counter with Tyler Anderson (1-0) when the clubs face off on Friday.

TEX: Dunning LAA: Anderson 8 (20.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (26.2 IP) 1.77 ERA 5.74 4.9 K/9 6.1

Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (5-1) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Yu Darvish (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

LAD: Kershaw SD: Darvish 6 (38 IP) Games/IP 5 (30 IP) 1.89 ERA 3.60 9.7 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres

LAD Odds to Win: -115

-115 SD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Nationals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (2-4) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (2-3) when the clubs play Friday.

WSH: Gray ARI: Kelly 6 (33.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (32.1 IP) 2.67 ERA 3.62 8.3 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -190

-190 WSH Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Javier (2-1) to the bump as they face the Mariners, who will look to Castillo (2-0) when the teams play on Friday.

HOU: Javier SEA: Castillo 6 (33.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (34.2 IP) 3.48 ERA 1.82 9.4 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -150

-150 HOU Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7 runs

Brewers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Sean Manaea (0-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

MIL: Burnes SF: Manaea 6 (33.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (18.1 IP) 4.01 ERA 7.85 7.2 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Giants

MIL Odds to Win: -140

-140 SF Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

