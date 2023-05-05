Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nick Gordon (batting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while batting .161.
- Gordon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .357 with two homers.
- Gordon has picked up a hit in nine games this season (39.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 23 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Gordon has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
