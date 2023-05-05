Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Trevor Larnach (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is batting .221 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.
- In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Larnach has had an RBI in 12 games this year (38.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 games this season (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Battenfield gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
