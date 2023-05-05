On Friday, Trevor Larnach (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach is batting .221 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Larnach has had an RBI in 12 games this year (38.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 11 games this season (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Battenfield gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.