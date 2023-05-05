On Friday, Trevor Larnach (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is batting .221 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.

In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Larnach has had an RBI in 12 games this year (38.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 games this season (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings