Byron Buxton and Josh Bell will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Friday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023

7:10 PM ET

Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 42 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB, slugging .401.

The Twins rank 27th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (147 total runs).

The Twins are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

Twins hitters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.155).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his third start of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Ober is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Joe Musgrove

