Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 28 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .555.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Buxton has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (26.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this season (36.7%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 32 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Allen (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
