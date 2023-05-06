Carlos Correa -- hitting .167 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .198.
  • In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In four games this year, he has homered (13.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In nine games this year (31.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
  • Allen (1-1) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
