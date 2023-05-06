Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) will square off with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (19-14) at Progressive Field on Saturday, May 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -110. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 0.77 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Twins and Guardians game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Joey Gallo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won two of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

