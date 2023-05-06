Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Byron Buxton and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Minnesota Twins matchup at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 16 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .255/.346/.555 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI (12 total hits).

He has a .179/.313/.567 slash line so far this season.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 30 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 35 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.396/.447 so far this season.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three walks.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 34 hits with four doubles, a triple and 21 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.367/.315 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

