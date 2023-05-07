Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.806 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 28 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .535. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 110th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- In 67.7% of his games this season (21 of 31), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 25.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has driven home a run in 11 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (1-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.