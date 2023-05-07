Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (19-15) and Cleveland Guardians (15-18) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on May 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-0) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (1-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 17 (77.3%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 12-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 152 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joe Musgrove
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
