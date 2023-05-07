How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins, on Sunday at Progressive Field.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in baseball with 45 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.224).
- Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (152 total).
- The Twins are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.
- The Twins' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.133).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Ryan is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.
- Ryan will try to build upon a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Joe Musgrove
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
