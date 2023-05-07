Byron Buxton will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (19-15) on Sunday, May 7, when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (15-18) at Progressive Field at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Twins (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 4.73 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 17 (77.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have gone 12-4 (75%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Guardians have won three of five games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

