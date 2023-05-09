Tuesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (19-16) versus the San Diego Padres (18-17) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.

The Twins will call on Louie Varland against the Padres and Michael Wacha (2-1).

Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 17, or 73.9%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 23 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 17-6 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 152 (4.3 per game).

The Twins' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule