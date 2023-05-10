Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)
- Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- In 57.8% of his 45 games last season, Kirilloff picked up a hit. He also had seven multi-hit games in 2022.
- Registering a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit just two homers.
- Kirilloff picked up an RBI in 12 out of 45 games last year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (15.6%).
- He came around to score 10 times in 45 games (22.2%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.218
|AVG
|.288
|.279
|OBP
|.304
|.269
|SLG
|.470
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|23/4
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lugo (3-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
