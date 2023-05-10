On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 28 hits and an OBP of .336, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 39th in slugging.

In 63.6% of his games this season (21 of 33), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 24.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (15.2%).

He has scored in 18 of 33 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings