After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .185 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has an RBI in 10 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

