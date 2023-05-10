Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-3.5)
|209.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-3.5)
|209.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-3.5)
|209
|-182
|+130
|Tipico
|Knicks (-3.5)
|209.5
|-170
|+145
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Knicks average 116 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 16 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 13.4 more points than the total for this contest.
- New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jalen Brunson
|25.5
|-120
|24.0
|Julius Randle
|22.5
|-120
|25.1
|RJ Barrett
|20.5
|-110
|19.6
|Mitchell Robinson
|6.5
|+105
|7.4
