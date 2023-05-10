Twins vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (19-17) and the San Diego Padres (19-17) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (3-2) will take the ball for the Padres.
Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Padres Player Props
|Twins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 17 out of the 24 games, or 70.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has a record of 13-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 153 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
