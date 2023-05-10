Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (19-17) and the San Diego Padres (19-17) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (3-2) will take the ball for the Padres.

Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 17 out of the 24 games, or 70.8%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 13-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 56.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 153 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).

Twins Schedule