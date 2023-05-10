Twins vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will see Seth Lugo on the hill for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 24 total times this season. They've gone 17-7 in those games.
- Minnesota has a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
- The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota has played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-18-4).
- The Twins have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-7
|9-10
|10-10
|9-7
|16-14
|3-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.