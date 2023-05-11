Byron Buxton -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 11 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 28 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Buxton has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (23.5%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (32.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (52.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

