Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (batting .175 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is batting .189 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 33 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.2% of them.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 11 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.2 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
