Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Kyle Farmer (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .235 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Farmer has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
