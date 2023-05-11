Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon and his .640 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while hitting .164.
- Gordon has had a base hit in 11 of 28 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Gordon has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.2 per game).
- Darvish (2-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
