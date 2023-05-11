Ryan Jeffers -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 11 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), with multiple hits three times (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings