Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Padres on May 11, 2023
Byron Buxton and Juan Soto are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the San Diego Padres play at Target Field on Thursday (starting at 1:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has put up 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .226/.336/.492 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has collected 21 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.
- He's slashing .223/.312/.468 on the season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Yu Darvish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Darvish Stats
- The Padres' Yu Darvish (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Darvish has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Darvish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|6.2
|4
|2
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|9
|4
|4
|9
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|2
|at Mets
|Apr. 10
|6.1
|6
|5
|5
|5
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 32 hits with nine doubles, six home runs, 39 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .246/.420/.454 so far this season.
- Soto has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Twins
|May. 9
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has five doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 15 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .272/.367/.441 slash line on the season.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
