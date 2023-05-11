Byron Buxton and Juan Soto are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the San Diego Padres play at Target Field on Thursday (starting at 1:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has put up 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .226/.336/.492 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has collected 21 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashing .223/.312/.468 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 10 2-for-5 3 1 1 6 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Guardians May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Darvish Stats

The Padres' Yu Darvish (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Darvish has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 5 6.2 4 2 1 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 30 6.0 9 4 4 9 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 5.2 2 1 1 5 5 vs. Brewers Apr. 16 7.0 4 1 1 12 2 at Mets Apr. 10 6.1 6 5 5 5 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soto Stats

Soto has 32 hits with nine doubles, six home runs, 39 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.420/.454 so far this season.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 at Twins May. 9 4-for-4 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has five doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 15 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .272/.367/.441 slash line on the season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2

