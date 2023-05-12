Twins vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (21-17) versus the Chicago Cubs (18-19) at Target Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.
The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Drew Smyly (3-1, 3.05 ERA).
Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Cubs 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cubs Player Props
|Twins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Cubs
|Twins vs Cubs Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 25 times and won 18, or 72%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 9-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 162 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.