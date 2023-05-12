Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank ninth in baseball with 47 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Minnesota's .384 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Twins have the worst batting average in the majors (.219).

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (162 total).

The Twins rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.30 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.131).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gray is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Gray will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May

