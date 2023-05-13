The Minnesota Twins (21-18) and Chicago Cubs (19-19) clash on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-1) to the mound, while Hayden Wesneski (2-1) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Twins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.15 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (5-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, a 7.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .841 in seven games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ryan has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 34 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.15 ERA and 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.

Wesneski is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Wesneski will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

