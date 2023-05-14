The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa will take the field against the Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 19-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 70.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Minnesota has a 19-9 record (winning 67.9% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Minnesota has played in 40 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-20-4).

The Twins have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 9-10 12-10 10-8 19-14 3-4

