The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff will take on the Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh-best in baseball with 52 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank last in MLB with a .221 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 175 (4.4 per game).

The Twins rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.152).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Louie Varland makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval

