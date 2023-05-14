Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (22-18) and Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (19-20) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 14 at Target Field. The contest will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+100). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Louie Varland - MIN (0-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-3, 2.28 ERA)

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 19, or 70.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Twins have gone 18-7 (72%).

Minnesota has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 7-5 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

