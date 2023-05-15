Twins vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Noah Syndergaard and Pablo Lopez are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins play on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
The favored Dodgers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-115
|-105
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Minnesota's past three games has been 7.5, a stretch in which the Twins and their opponents have hit the over each time.
Discover More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 41 games with a total this season.
- The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-8
|9-10
|13-10
|10-8
|20-14
|3-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.